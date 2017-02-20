wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT TV Tapings This Week, Hall of Fame Announcement Expected For Raw, Update on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event

February 20, 2017

– The Smackdown brand runs a live event tonight in San Diego, CA. John Cena vs. AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin are advertised for the show.

– There should be another WWE Hall of Fame announcement this week as well.

– NXT tapes TV on Wednesday at The University of Central Florida. NXT champion Bobby Roode vs. Kassius Ohno is advertised.

