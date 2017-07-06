– Johnny Gargano will make his return to NXT next week, and posted the following, breaking his silence following Tommaso Ciampa’s attack back at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event…

46 days later.. It's time to come home. pic.twitter.com/3Ze84eSewJ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 6, 2017

– Here is the weekend schedule of NXT live events…

* Tonight in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory.

* Friday in Jacksonville, Florida at Maxwell Snyder Armory.

* Saturday in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall.