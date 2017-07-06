wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Weekend Live Event Schedule, Johnny Gargano Breaks His Silence
July 6, 2017
– Johnny Gargano will make his return to NXT next week, and posted the following, breaking his silence following Tommaso Ciampa’s attack back at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event…
46 days later..
It's time to come home. pic.twitter.com/3Ze84eSewJ
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 6, 2017
– Here is the weekend schedule of NXT live events…
* Tonight in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory.
* Friday in Jacksonville, Florida at Maxwell Snyder Armory.
* Saturday in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall.