WWE News: NXT Weekend Schedule of Live Events, Superstar Ink With Fandango
July 13, 2017
– Here is the NXT weekend schedule of live events…
* Tonight: in Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Agrodome with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars) .
* Friday: in Seattle, Washington at The Paramount Theatre with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars) .
* Saturday: in Portland, Oregon at the Theater of the Clouds on Saturday with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars) .
* Saturday: in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center on Saturday with the local crew.
– Here is the latest edition of WWE Superstar Ink, featuring Fandango…