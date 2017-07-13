– Here is the NXT weekend schedule of live events…

* Tonight: in Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Agrodome with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars) .

* Friday: in Seattle, Washington at The Paramount Theatre with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars) .

* Saturday: in Portland, Oregon at the Theater of the Clouds on Saturday with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars) .

* Saturday: in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center on Saturday with the local crew.

– Here is the latest edition of WWE Superstar Ink, featuring Fandango…