– John Cena was filming an ad on Friday for Nickleodeon’s 2017 Kid’s Choice Awards per TampaBay.com. Cena was filming this morning at Al Lopez Park in West Tampa at about 11 AM.

According to the site, one crew person tried to play down what was being filmed by saying it was “just a mayo commercial” but another crew member was holding a cue card that read, “Hello, my name is John Cena and I’m your host for the Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kid’s Choice Awards.” Cena filmed a scene in which he beat six kids in a tug of war game while sipping from a s toy tea cup; it may have been part of an opening segment for the show.

– AJ Styles took to Twitter to post a gym video, taunting John Cena:

– Here is a promo for the four-way NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: San Antonio: