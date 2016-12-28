wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT’s Liv Morgan Works Main Roster Live Event, New UpUpDownDown Video

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– NXT’s Liv Morgan made her main roster debut at last night’s live event in St. Louis. She teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair/

– In this UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with some new Turtle Beach Headphones.

