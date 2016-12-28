wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT’s Liv Morgan Works Main Roster Live Event, New UpUpDownDown Video
– NXT’s Liv Morgan made her main roster debut at last night’s live event in St. Louis. She teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair/
I like this team 😊welcome to #Raw @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/FvNFI3DKQW
— Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) December 28, 2016
– In this UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with some new Turtle Beach Headphones.