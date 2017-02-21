wrestling / News

WWE News: Obama Honored For Black History Month, DDP’s Hall of Fame Video, Sherri Shepherd at Raw

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE shared a new Black History Month video honoring Barack Obama, which you can see below:

– Here is the WWE Hall of Fame announcement video for Diamond Dallas Page, who was announced on Monday as joining Kurt Angle, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express in the 2017 class:

– Titus O’Neil posted the following pic with Sherri Shepherd, who was in attendance at Raw:

