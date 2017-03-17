– As we previously reported, SportsKeeda suggested that there were some within WWE who were not happy with the in-ring work of Alexa Bliss, although they acknowledged her skill on the microphone. WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James shot down the rumor on Twitter:

@JoeCroninJCS hell no! She is adored by EVERYONE. She's a star dude and everyone knows it. This is what's wrong w/the internet lol #bull💩 — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 17, 2017

– In an interview with The Calgary Sun, Natalya revealed what her father, Jim Neidhart, considers his Wrestlemania moment.

She said: “Dad was part of a 20-man battle royal [at WrestleMania 2], along with my uncle, Bret (The Hitman) Hart (‘the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be’),” Natalya wrote. “My dad and Bret were among the final three in the match, duking it out with eventual winner Andre the Giant. To this day, if anyone asks my dad about WrestleMania, he points to that moment with Andre as his ‘WrestleMania moment.’ Not only was it a special moment for my dad and Uncle Bret because it was part of wrestling history, but because it involved Andre, whom they both respected immensely and who was a close Hart family friend.”

