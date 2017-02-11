– WWE released the official theme music for NXT Superstar Rodrick Strong. You can listen to the official theme music for Strong, “Next Level,” in the player below.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans how many world title runs they think John Cena will end his career with. 36 percent of fans voted between 18 and 20 title reigns. 28 percent voted for 27. 20 percent voted for more than 20. And 16 percent voted for 16.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart posted a photo on Twitter asking fans, “Who wore it better?” There’s a photo showing him in his famous leather jacket and shades next to a picture of Kim Kardashian, who is wearing a similar jacket and sunglasses.