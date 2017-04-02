wrestling / News

WWE News: Official WWE Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Farewell, Big E Tweets Out Warning, Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Dream Opponent

April 2, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Big E tweeted out the following warning about fans playing the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” drinking game during WrestleMania 33.

– WWE has posted an official video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s farewell after NXT TakeOver: Orlando. We posted several fan videos of the farewell earlier.

TV Insider has posted an interview with Alexa Bliss in which Bliss said if she had to pick a surprise opponent for her title match at WrestleMania 33, she’d pick Trish Stratus.

“I would definitely pick Trish Stratus because I have always looked up to her and her work. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus.”

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Big E., Shinsuke Nakamura, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading