wrestling / News

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Debuts on 205 Live, Vince McMahon In Backstage Smackdown Pic, Smackdown Twitter Poll

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Oney Lorcan made his debut on tonight’s 205 Live in a losing effort to Rich Swann. Video from the match is below:

– Smackdown got a 68% Thumbs Up from fans as of this writing in WWE’s Twitter poll, as you can see below:

– Lee England Jr., who performed violin for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE SmackDown debut, posted a backstage pic with Vince McMahon:

article topics :

205 Live, Oney Lorcan, Smackdown, Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading