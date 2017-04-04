wrestling / News
WWE News: Oney Lorcan Debuts on 205 Live, Vince McMahon In Backstage Smackdown Pic, Smackdown Twitter Poll
– Oney Lorcan made his debut on tonight’s 205 Live in a losing effort to Rich Swann. Video from the match is below:
.@WWENXT's @_StarDESTROYER came for a FIGHT as he collides with @GottaGetSwann on @WWE205Live, LIVE on @WWENetwork! #205Live pic.twitter.com/ubsqUgZrMF
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
– Smackdown got a 68% Thumbs Up from fans as of this writing in WWE’s Twitter poll, as you can see below:
What did you think of tonight's #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
– Lee England Jr., who performed violin for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE SmackDown debut, posted a backstage pic with Vince McMahon: