– Oney Lorcan made his debut on tonight’s 205 Live in a losing effort to Rich Swann. Video from the match is below:

– Smackdown got a 68% Thumbs Up from fans as of this writing in WWE’s Twitter poll, as you can see below:

What did you think of tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017

– Lee England Jr., who performed violin for Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE SmackDown debut, posted a backstage pic with Vince McMahon: