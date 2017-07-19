wrestling / News
WWE News: Opening For Kurt Angle’s New DVD, Themes for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, Stock Up
– WWE’s stock closed at $21.29 on Wednesday, up $0.48 (2.31%) from the previous closing price.
– Triple H announced the theme songs for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III will be “Bleeding in the Blur” by Code Orange, “Poison Pens” by Creeper and “No Fear” by Phil Ade featuring Saba Abraha & Tate Kobang, as you can see below:
.@WWENXT is new blood. @codeorangekids, @creepercultuk & @philademusic are #NXTLOUD. pic.twitter.com/DVsDUZkrHv
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2017
– Here is the opening video (per Wrestling DVD Network) for the Kurt Angle – The Essential Collection DVD set. The set releases on August 1st and will include an exclusive interview with Angle along with 25 featured matches: