– WWE’s stock closed at $21.29 on Wednesday, up $0.48 (2.31%) from the previous closing price.

– Triple H announced the theme songs for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III will be “Bleeding in the Blur” by Code Orange, “Poison Pens” by Creeper and “No Fear” by Phil Ade featuring Saba Abraha & Tate Kobang, as you can see below:

– Here is the opening video (per Wrestling DVD Network) for the Kurt Angle – The Essential Collection DVD set. The set releases on August 1st and will include an exclusive interview with Angle along with 25 featured matches: