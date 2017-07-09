wrestling / News

WWE News: Opening Video For Great Balls of Fire, Attendance Announced, Heyman Talks Main Event

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– During the Great Balls of Fire broadcast, Michael Cole announced that the American Airlines Center had a sold-out crowd of 16,579.

– WWE posted the following videos to Twitter. The first is the opening video used for the PPV while the second is Paul Heyman discussing the Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar match during the pre-show:

