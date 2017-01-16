wrestling / News

WWE News: Origin of the Royal Rumble, Mark Henry Visits Civil Rights Musuem

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the origin of the Royal Rumble.

– Mark Henry noted on Twitter that he is visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

