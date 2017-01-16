wrestling / News
WWE News: Origin of the Royal Rumble, Mark Henry Visits Civil Rights Musuem
January 16, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the origin of the Royal Rumble.
– Mark Henry noted on Twitter that he is visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Today, I am visiting @NCRMuseum celebrating #MLK Day as a day of remembrance and a day of service! @WWECommunity #KingDay2017
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) January 16, 2017