– WWE posted the following video with Batista remembering his Royal Rumble win in 2005:

– Hideo Itami teased an impending return from his injury, posting:

I am ready. — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) January 18, 2017

– Randy Orton took to Twitter to comment on a report that he got heated at a fan who asked for a photo while he was working out at a gym. Orton posted:

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

My sentiments exactly. Not to mention he had nothing to say then. Had to wait to use twitter like a B$tch https://t.co/ljq07A3SZB — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017