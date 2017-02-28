wrestling / News
WWE News: Orton Comments on Turning on Wyatt, Smackdown Twitter Poll
February 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Randy Orton posted the following to Twitter after he turned on Bray Wyatt to close out Smackdown:
I'm coming for you @WWEBrayWyatt and I'm taking the title at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UCIzKmPWC0
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 1, 2017
– 77% of fans on Twitter gave Smackdown a Thumbs Up in this week’s Twitter poll, as seen below:
What did you think of this week's #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017