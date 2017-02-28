wrestling / News

WWE News: Orton Comments on Turning on Wyatt, Smackdown Twitter Poll

February 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Randy Orton posted the following to Twitter after he turned on Bray Wyatt to close out Smackdown:

– 77% of fans on Twitter gave Smackdown a Thumbs Up in this week’s Twitter poll, as seen below:

