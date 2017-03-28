wrestling / News
WWE News: Orton Delivers a Message to Bray Wyatt, New Snickers Add, Smackdown and 205 Live Polls
March 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Randy Orton’s message to Bray Wyatt at Smackdown leading into their match at WrestleMania on Sunday:
#TheViper @RandyOrton has one final message for @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt before their clash at #WrestleMania this Sunday… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zHHzm4UcA7
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
– Here are this week’s Smackdown and 205 Live Twitter polls. 69% of fans gave Smackdown a Thumbs Up with 3,714 votes, while 205 Live had a 61% positive with 2,381 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWE205Live?
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
– WWE has posted a new Snickers ad to YouTube featuring Enzo Amore, Big Cass and Becky Lynch: