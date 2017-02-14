– Randy Orton pledged his allegiance to Bray Wyatt again tonight on Smackdown. After Wyatt retained his WWE Championship in a triple threat match against John Cena and AJ Styles, Orton came down and said that while he won the Royal Rumble, Wyatt is champion and as long as that’s the case, he can’t face Wyatt at WrestleMania:

– Tito Ortiz was at tonight’s Smackdown, as seen by a fan post on Twitter: