WWE News: Orton Professes RKO’s Dominance Over Diamond Cutter, Fan Poll on Favorite Era
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans about their favorite era in the company. As of now the results are:
The Attitude Era (Mid ’90s to early ’00s): 47%
The Golden Age (’80s to early ’90s): 22%
Ruthless Aggression (2002 to 2008): 14%
The New Generation Era (’80s to early ’90s): 6%
The New Era (2016 to present): 6%
The PG Era (2008 – 2016): 3%
Reality Era (2014-2016): 2%
– Randy Orton proclaimed the dominance of the RKO over the Diamond Cutter while hyping WWE Champions. Orton posted the following in relation to the mobile game:
Diamond Cutter vs. The RKO? Not even a question. It only takes one RKO to go to #Viperville! #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/2BpXwDgYKj pic.twitter.com/pv2xWhTBVK
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 21, 2017