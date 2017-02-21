– WWE’s latest poll asks fans about their favorite era in the company. As of now the results are:

The Attitude Era (Mid ’90s to early ’00s): 47%

The Golden Age (’80s to early ’90s): 22%

Ruthless Aggression (2002 to 2008): 14%

The New Generation Era (’80s to early ’90s): 6%

The New Era (2016 to present): 6%

The PG Era (2008 – 2016): 3%

Reality Era (2014-2016): 2%

– Randy Orton proclaimed the dominance of the RKO over the Diamond Cutter while hyping WWE Champions. Orton posted the following in relation to the mobile game: