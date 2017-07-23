wrestling / News
WWE News: Orton Promises Battleground Win, Dillinger & English Hype Match
July 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Randy Orton posted the following to Twitter ahead of his Punjabi Prison match at Battleground:
The match type doesn't matter.
The result will be the same. #RKOOuttaNowhere #Number14#WWEBattleground @WWENetwork
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 23, 2017
– Tye Dillinger & Aiden English also took to the social media site to hype their Kickoff Show match:
Tonight…..#Battleground #Perfect10 @wwe pic.twitter.com/vEL5aVGRXS
— Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 23, 2017
Tonight…..#Battleground #Perfect10 @wwe pic.twitter.com/vEL5aVGRXS
— Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 23, 2017