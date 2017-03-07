wrestling / News
WWE News: Owens Has Title Rematch Coming, Emma Hypes Re-Return, Trish & Lita Honored For Women’s History Month
March 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens will get a rematch for his WWE Universal Championship at some point. Owens said on tonight’s Raw than he has been told he can have a rematch any time he wants it after losing the title at Fastlane.
– Emma took to Twitter to comment on the Raw video promoting her (re)return, posting:
That's more like it… 😎 #RAW pic.twitter.com/nKnsVKQ1oQ
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 7, 2017
– WWE aired a video honoring Trish Stratus and Lita for Women’s History Month:
All March long, @WWE honors #WomensHistoryMonth as we take a look at two revolutionaries: @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas! #SeeHer pic.twitter.com/yBDUZZ9BpX
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017