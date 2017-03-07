wrestling / News

WWE News: Owens Has Title Rematch Coming, Emma Hypes Re-Return, Trish & Lita Honored For Women’s History Month

March 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kevin Owens will get a rematch for his WWE Universal Championship at some point. Owens said on tonight’s Raw than he has been told he can have a rematch any time he wants it after losing the title at Fastlane.

– Emma took to Twitter to comment on the Raw video promoting her (re)return, posting:

– WWE aired a video honoring Trish Stratus and Lita for Women’s History Month:

