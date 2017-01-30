wrestling / News
WWE News: Owens Responds to Austin’s Rumble Diss, Dillinger’s Royal Rumble Entrance
January 30, 2017
– Kevin Owens’ responded to Steve Austin knocking his Stunner form at the Royal Rumble. After Austin tweeted that he needs to teach Owens how to do a proper Stunner, the Universal Champion replied:
I'm not hard to find…
I'm the One with the @WWE Universal Title. https://t.co/D2QXj3hv4t
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017
– WWE posted video of Tye Dillinger’s surprise entrance at the Royal Rumble: