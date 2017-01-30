wrestling / News

WWE News: Owens Responds to Austin’s Rumble Diss, Dillinger’s Royal Rumble Entrance

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kevin Owens’ responded to Steve Austin knocking his Stunner form at the Royal Rumble. After Austin tweeted that he needs to teach Owens how to do a proper Stunner, the Universal Champion replied:

– WWE posted video of Tye Dillinger’s surprise entrance at the Royal Rumble:

