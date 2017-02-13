wrestling / News
WWE News: Owens Turns on Jericho, Gillberg Returns to WWE & Goldberg Responds
– Duane “Gillberg” Gill made his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of raw. During the “Festival of Friendship” segment between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, Jericho called out Goldberg but instead Gillberg came out. Owens destroyed Gillberg at ringside and turned on Jericho as well.
You can see video from the segment below as well as Goldberg’s response:
Morons….
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
.@IAmJericho had one final #FestivalOfFriendship gift for @FightOwensFight that topped them all! #Gillberg @Goldberg #RAW pic.twitter.com/dlyNTBAdPt
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
.@FightOwensFight and @IAmJericho's partnership was blown to smithereens at the #FestivalOfFriendship. #RAW pic.twitter.com/fKa1XS90fx
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
The @WWEUniverse is STUNNED to be witnessing the destruction of this friendship… #RAW @FightOwensFight @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/WKWZNvaNyP
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
#WhyOwensWhy?! #RAW @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/P9Wah1IXX8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED?! #RAW @FightOwensFight @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/BwIDvZDshR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017