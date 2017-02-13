wrestling / News

WWE News: Owens Turns on Jericho, Gillberg Returns to WWE & Goldberg Responds

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Duane “Gillberg” Gill made his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of raw. During the “Festival of Friendship” segment between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, Jericho called out Goldberg but instead Gillberg came out. Owens destroyed Gillberg at ringside and turned on Jericho as well.

You can see video from the segment below as well as Goldberg’s response:

