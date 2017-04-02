– WWE released video of Paul Heyman answering fan questions during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show. Heyman says Brock Lesnar will deliver as many suplexes as necessary to beat Goldberg and said that Lesnar either wants to teach Goldberg and the WWE Universe a lesson or he will dismantle Goldberg slowly, viciously and violently. He also talks about if he has any potential future clients and what Lesnar’s future will be if he loses to Goldberg:

– Here are WWE’s highlight videos and pics from the Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match at WrestleMania. Owens beat Jericho to win the United States Championship: