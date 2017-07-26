wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Comments on ‘The Rumor Mill,’ Lana Rants on Twitter After Smackdown Loss

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Following her loss on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Lana posted the following rant on Twitter…

The first Tweet, which was deleted, read as follows: Come at me with your ignorant pathetic villager tweets & I’ll CRUSH your pathetic soul! WIN or LOSE I AM STILL RAVISHING!

– Paige posted the following on Twitter, commenting on ‘The Rumor Mill’…

