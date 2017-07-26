– Following her loss on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Lana posted the following rant on Twitter…

The first Tweet, which was deleted, read as follows: Come at me with your ignorant pathetic villager tweets & I’ll CRUSH your pathetic soul! WIN or LOSE I AM STILL RAVISHING!

You cowards that hide behind your iPhone & tweet how I'm not good. You'll NEVER become the Ravishing STAR that I am. Keep talking about me — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017

The same people that are bashing me are the same people begging for autographs & pictures so NO MORE pictures or signing autographs ✌🏽 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017

– Paige posted the following on Twitter, commenting on ‘The Rumor Mill’…