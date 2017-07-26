wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Comments on ‘The Rumor Mill,’ Lana Rants on Twitter After Smackdown Loss
– Following her loss on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Lana posted the following rant on Twitter…
The first Tweet, which was deleted, read as follows: Come at me with your ignorant pathetic villager tweets & I’ll CRUSH your pathetic soul! WIN or LOSE I AM STILL RAVISHING!
You cowards that hide behind your iPhone & tweet how I'm not good. You'll NEVER become the Ravishing STAR that I am. Keep talking about me
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017
The same people that are bashing me are the same people begging for autographs & pictures so NO MORE pictures or signing autographs ✌🏽
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 26, 2017
– Paige posted the following on Twitter, commenting on ‘The Rumor Mill’…
Love that rumor mill that the internet provides. Anyways. Happy Wednesday guys and gals ✌🏻️😊 pic.twitter.com/xBSxdvxkLB
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 26, 2017
✌🏻️☺️ pic.twitter.com/YnUTbYgr6N
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 26, 2017