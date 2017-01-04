– E! and WWE have released a new Total Divas clip showing Paige confronting Natalya and Eva Marie about talking to WWE officials about her neck injury, which Paige did not want them to know about. You can check out the clip below.

– WWE.com has announced that Asuka is now officially the longest reigning NXT women’s champion of all time. She won the belt on April 1, 2016 when she beat Bayley at TakeOver in Dallas, Texas. She has now held the belt 277 days and counting.

– Chris Jericho revealed in the following post on his Instagram account that he is going off to work on Fozzy’s next album. You can check out the Instagram post below.