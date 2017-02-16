wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Movie Filming Next Week, Sting Promotes WWE Champions
February 16, 2017 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that filming for WWE Studios’ Fighting with My Family will take place next week at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The site says that according to several sources, “a big moment from Paige’s career” will be filmed in front of the live audience.
– Sting posted the following to Twitter to promote the WWE Champions mobile game:
In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/aVoNXWdbR6 pic.twitter.com/CaHuOWWC99
— Sting (@Sting) February 16, 2017