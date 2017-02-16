wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Movie Filming Next Week, Sting Promotes WWE Champions

February 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that filming for WWE Studios’ Fighting with My Family will take place next week at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The site says that according to several sources, “a big moment from Paige’s career” will be filmed in front of the live audience.

– Sting posted the following to Twitter to promote the WWE Champions mobile game:

article topics :

Fighting With My Family, Paige, Sting, WWE Champions, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading