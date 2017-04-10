wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Posts Video From Doctor’s Visit, Preview For This Week’s NXT

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following preview for this week’s episode of NXT:

– Paige took to Instagram from her doctor’s visit, where she went for a check up on her neck. The WWE star noted that her husband Alberto El Patron was with her:

NXT, Paige, WWE

