– Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle YouTube channel posted video of Heyman praising Insane Championship Wrestling promoter Mark Dallas during the former’s “Inside The Ropes” show in Glasgow late last year:

– Paige gave an update today on Instagram, noting that she is feeling “feeling happy and healthy” ahead of her wedding to Alberto El Patron this week. The update comes a day after she released a full statement on the recent leaking of private explicit videos she made, where she said she was going to be “Just looking into the future and being happy”: