– Pro Wrestling Sheet has posted a fan-shot video of Ric Flair’s being eighty-sixed from a bar on Sunday. Flair was kicked out of the Fort Wayne, Indiana establishment for for reportedly calling the bartender a “fat ass.”

You can see the video below, in which Flair tells the bartender to “lose some weight, don’t give me s**t.” The person who recorded the video said that Flair was upset because the bartender tried to pour a second drink he’d ordered in the glass he was just drinking from. Flair can be heard telling the bartender that she’ll be fired if she gets into it with him. He was apparently eighty-sixed moments after.

– JTG spoke with Wrestling Inc the wake of new attention on JBL’s alleged pattern of bullying WWE employees. The former WWE star told the site that he was never bullying by JBL and got advice from him on several occasions.

“He didn’t bully me,” JTG said. “He was actually cool with me and pulled me to the side a few times to give me advice. And [he] gave me free Mama Juana (male aphrodisiac), his Dominican Elixir, whenever I wanted a case (laughs).”