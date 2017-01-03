wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Corrects UK Media, Goldberg Celebrates With Fans After RAW, Latest RAW Top 10

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of RAW:

– There was no dark match after last night’s RAW. It ended with Goldberg celebrating with fans.

– After last night’s “Bring It To The Table” featured a discussion of Conor McGregor possibly coming to the UFC, Paul Heyman corrected UK media outlets who called him a manager.

