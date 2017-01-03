wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Corrects UK Media, Goldberg Celebrates With Fans After RAW, Latest RAW Top 10
January 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of RAW:
– There was no dark match after last night’s RAW. It ended with Goldberg celebrating with fans.
– After last night’s “Bring It To The Table” featured a discussion of Conor McGregor possibly coming to the UFC, Paul Heyman corrected UK media outlets who called him a manager.
. @Daily_Star It's a sensational headline, but I'm not a manager. I'm an #Advocate. And I'm the best one EVER! @BrockLesnar @WWENetwork
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017
. @TheSunUFC Sigh. You too? Ahem. It's a sensational headline. I'm not a manager. I'm an #Advocate. Best one ever, btw. @BrockLesnar @WWE
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017