WWE News: Paul Heyman Hypes Tonight’s Raw, Note on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event
– Smackdown runs tonight in Amarillo, Texas at the Amarillo Civic Center. Jinder Mahal vs. vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, The Usos vs. New Day for the WWE Championship are scheduled for the show.
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, hyping tonight’s WWE Raw…
GET READY FOR @WWE #RAW – @BrockLesnar Conquers @TheRock https://t.co/nmSbEBOf13
Psssst … @SamoaJoe, are you paying attention?
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 3, 2017
GET READY FOR @WWE #RAW –@BrockLesnar Conquers The Undertaker's Undefeated Streak at @WrestleMania https://t.co/4p7FqMRbsO
Oh, @SamoaJoe ..
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 3, 2017