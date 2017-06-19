wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Breezango, Jim Ross Comments On Mike & Maria Kanellis Debut
– In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the return of Maria Kanellis and the debut of Mike Bennett, who took her last name in storyline. They debuted at last night’s TLC PPV.
.@MariaLKanellis & hubby @RealMikeBennett are excellent hires for @WWE
Man takes wife's name=Heat in eyes of some. #Saucy!#MITB pic.twitter.com/QKnJ7LgFig
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 19, 2017
– Meanwhile, Paul Heyman found the “Fashion Files” skit from Breezango last night to be funny and praised the team on Twitter. He wrote:
OK, that was #FunnyAF! I only wish I looked half as good THEN as @WWEFandango looks with a phone pressed to his ear NOW! @WWE #PhoneGimmick pic.twitter.com/O14uVZt6fr
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2017