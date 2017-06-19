wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Praises Breezango, Jim Ross Comments On Mike & Maria Kanellis Debut

June 19, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the return of Maria Kanellis and the debut of Mike Bennett, who took her last name in storyline. They debuted at last night’s TLC PPV.

– Meanwhile, Paul Heyman found the “Fashion Files” skit from Breezango last night to be funny and praised the team on Twitter. He wrote:

