– WWE posted a video of Bayley at her first VIP signing yesterday, which resulted in her missing NXT Takeover: Orlando. She said the fans mean a lot to her and that she “cried almost seven times” during the signing.

– Paul Heyman wrote a new blog for Yahoo Sports in which he said that Charlotte can and should eventually main event Wrestlemania. He added that while Rousey vs. WWE women could headline, Charlotte can do so on her own.

He wrote: “There is one female in WWE ready to carry the top without the celebrity involvement, for her star power is at such a level, she’s just as much a living, breathing demonstration of that intangible ‘it factor’ as even her father, ‘The Nature Boy’ himself. Charlotte can be, and ultimately one day should be, the first female WrestleMania main eventer in WWE history.”

