– According to Complex Sports, Paul Heyman’s agency Looking4Larry has signed a deal to work with record label Reviver Entertainment Group, which is headed by David Ross. The agency will be handling public relations, producing and music video direction for the label among other things.

– Sting donned his Wolfpac look at WrestleMania Axxess today, as you can see below:

– Here is video of Roman Reigns during an appearance at Radio Row in Orlando on Friday. Reigns notes that he had some bad luck as FedEx made a mistake on his delivery and that his tailor saved the day by driving one of his suits from Tampa to Orlando: