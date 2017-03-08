– Rob Schamberger, the WWE artist who is featured in the weekly Canvas 2 Canvas videos, has announced that he will be part of WrestleMania 33 Axxess. Schamberger has traditionally done his live painting outside of the WrestleMania Superstore each year. He will be selling signed and unsigned prints available including an exclusive Four Horsewomen print signed by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley. He will also be painting a Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg, which will be filmed for the YouTube series. His schedule is below:

* 6-10 PM Thursday, March 30

* 5-9 PM Friday, March 31

* 8 AM-12 PM; 1-5 PM; and 6-10 PM Saturday, April 1

* 8 AM-12 PM Sunday, April 2

– WWE released the following video of TJ Perkins discussing his match tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura on NXT: