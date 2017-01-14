– At the end of the first round of the UK Championship Tournament, Pete Dunne attacked his quarterfinal opponent Sam Gradwell.

– WWE has posted more highlight videos from the tournament, focusing on Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson and Tyler Bate vs. Tucker.

– In a post on Twitter, Comicbook.com suggested that Zack Ryder would make for a good Red Power Ranger. It was part of a list of which WWE stars would make for great members of the team.

https://twitter.com/ComicBook/status/820393807518646272/photo/1