– WWE released the following highlight clip from today’s WWE UK Championship Tournament match between Pete Dunne and Sam Gradwell.

– Another video released by WWE today features NBA player, Satnam Singh, taking part in a WWE workout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Singh is the first Indian-born player who was drafted into the NBA and is featured in the Netflix documentary One in a Billion. You can check out the video him performing drills at the performance center below.

– Here are some backstage interviews with WWE UK Championship Tournament Finalists Wolfgang and Jordan Devlin on their matches for the tournament show today.