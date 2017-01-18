– The Philadelphia Inquirer has an article today looking at Philly being passed over for WrestleMania 34. Larry Needle, executive director of PHL Sports, issued a statement to the outlet about New Orleans getting the 2018 PPV over Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia is proud of our longstanding partnership with WWE over the years,” Needle said. “Bidding for WrestleMania was extremely competitive, but we are very confident that we’ll have many more premier WWE events in Philadelphia in the near future. We’re also looking forward to hosting one of the country’s biggest sporting events this spring, the NFL Draft, and welcoming another fantastic slate of events throughout 2017 and beyond.

– Funko has announced that new exclusive Funko Pop! vinyl figures for Shawn Michaels and Kane will be released via Walgreen’sL