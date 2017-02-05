wrestling

WWE News: Photo Gallery of WWE Champions, Superstars Offer Their Super Bowl Predictions

February 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

WWE.com has added a photo gallery of the WWE Championship history. You can see the gallery, including the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, and more at the above link.

– Some WWE Superstars have offered their predictions for today’s Super Bowl. You can read the picks of The Miz, Mojo Rawley, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nikki Bella, and more below.

Are you rooting for the New England @patriots like @thenikkibella…

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

