WWE News: Photo Gallery of WWE Champions, Superstars Offer Their Super Bowl Predictions
– WWE.com has added a photo gallery of the WWE Championship history. You can see the gallery, including the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, and more at the above link.
– Some WWE Superstars have offered their predictions for today’s Super Bowl. You can read the picks of The Miz, Mojo Rawley, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nikki Bella, and more below.
#PatriotsNation #SuperBowlSunday Lets go @Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/MAw1BYD0E6
— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) February 5, 2017
Root for the @Patriots to win the #superbowl tonight because that's @CarmellaWWE's favorite team, no excuses, just do it #obeytheprincess
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) February 5, 2017
I got #Falcons winning. Control the clock and the W is yours. https://t.co/Ttxu23f740
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 5, 2017
#SuperBowlSunday! While I do respect the @AtlantaFalcons journey this year, it's all about the @Patriots! Either way, it'll be a great game!
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 5, 2017
I'm going with the @Patriots today let's go boys #Superbowl 💪
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) February 5, 2017
#PatriotsNation #SuperBowlSunday pic.twitter.com/AVEuMon3Da
— Im a Seahorse (@SashaBanksWWE) February 5, 2017