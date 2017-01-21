– WWE.com published a new photo gallery showing every Royal Rumble entrant who drew No. 1 for the match. The gallery showcases the likes of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more.

– WWE released a new fan poll asking fans which WWE Superstar they would like to see UFC champion Conor McGregor face. Brock Lesnar currently leads the poll at 41 percent. Roman Reigns came in second at 17 percent. Shinsuke Nakamura was third with 11 percent. And John Cena came in fourth with nine percent.

– WWE has released a supercut video of Bayley issuing out some hugs in honor of National Hug Day. You can check that out below.