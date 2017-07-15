wrestling / News

WWE News: Photo of Mae Young Classic Trophy, Details On Time Limits

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Here are photos of the Mae Young Classic trophy:

– The first and second round matches of the Mae Young Classic will have 20-minute time limits, while the quarterfinals will have 25-minute time limits.

