WWE News: Photo of Mae Young Classic Trophy, Details On Time Limits
July 15, 2017
– Here are photos of the Mae Young Classic trophy:
#WWEMYC #MaeYoungClassic @DeonnaPurrazzo 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d2hp8O0ZYg
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 14, 2017
We're back for night 2 of the #MaeYoungClassic! Looking forward to another night of what has been a great tourney so far! pic.twitter.com/Yg3aSVfuHl
— Will Henderson (@willh94) July 14, 2017
– The first and second round matches of the Mae Young Classic will have 20-minute time limits, while the quarterfinals will have 25-minute time limits.