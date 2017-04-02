– Metallica posted the following tweet, noting how the band’s track “Am I Savage?” will be featured at WrestleMania 33 and paid tribute to Triple H.

This Sunday tune in to #WrestleMania to hear "Am I Savage?". Long live @TripleH The Creator…The Destroyer pic.twitter.com/8VwLaIWSKo — Metallica (@Metallica) April 1, 2017

– Jonathan Coachman recently interviewed Alexa Bliss ahead of WrestleMania 33. You can check out the interview by clicking the tweet below.

– Stephanie McMahon posted a photo of her and Triple H arriving at Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33. You can check out that photo posted on Twitter below.