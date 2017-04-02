wrestling / News
WWE News: Photo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Arriving for WrestleMania, Metallica Tweets Plug for WrestleMania 33, and Jonathan Coachman Interviews Alexa Bliss, and
– Metallica posted the following tweet, noting how the band’s track “Am I Savage?” will be featured at WrestleMania 33 and paid tribute to Triple H.
This Sunday tune in to #WrestleMania to hear "Am I Savage?". Long live @TripleH The Creator…The Destroyer pic.twitter.com/8VwLaIWSKo
— Metallica (@Metallica) April 1, 2017
– Jonathan Coachman recently interviewed Alexa Bliss ahead of WrestleMania 33. You can check out the interview by clicking the tweet below.
WATCH: My conversation with @AlexaBliss_WWE on @SportsCenter https://t.co/Pev4SLIDmy
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 2, 2017
– Stephanie McMahon posted a photo of her and Triple H arriving at Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33. You can check out that photo posted on Twitter below.
Just arrived at the Citrus Bowl with @TripleH. Can't believe that #WrestleMania 33 is finally here! pic.twitter.com/WhDsDM8wP5
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 2, 2017