wrestling / News

WWE News: Photo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Arriving for WrestleMania, Metallica Tweets Plug for WrestleMania 33, and Jonathan Coachman Interviews Alexa Bliss, and

April 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Metallica posted the following tweet, noting how the band’s track “Am I Savage?” will be featured at WrestleMania 33 and paid tribute to Triple H.

– Jonathan Coachman recently interviewed Alexa Bliss ahead of WrestleMania 33. You can check out the interview by clicking the tweet below.

– Stephanie McMahon posted a photo of her and Triple H arriving at Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33. You can check out that photo posted on Twitter below.

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Metallica, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading