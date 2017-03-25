wrestling / News

WWE News: Pic of Balor at House Show, WWE Network Pick of the Week

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following WWE Network Pick of the Week video, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson picking their episode of WWE Ride Along:

– WWE shared the following pic from tonight’s WWE house show, with Finn Balor appearing to face Jinder Mahal:

There's been another @finnbalor sighting at #WWEMontreal. Where will he turn up next?

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

