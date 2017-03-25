wrestling / News
WWE News: Pic of Balor at House Show, WWE Network Pick of the Week
March 25, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following WWE Network Pick of the Week video, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson picking their episode of WWE Ride Along:
#RAW #TagTeamChampions @LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE have something for YOU to watch on @WWENetwork this week…and it's TOO SWEET! pic.twitter.com/ZOMr0UX2aK
— WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2017
– WWE shared the following pic from tonight’s WWE house show, with Finn Balor appearing to face Jinder Mahal: