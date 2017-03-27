wrestling / News

WWE News: Pic & Video of Undertaker/Reigns Raw Segment, Cruiserweights at Steak Place, Maryse Appearing on Table For 3

March 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following pic and video from tonight’s Raw featuring the Undertaker/Roman Reigns segment hyping their match at WrestleMania. Reigns did an in-ring promo which Taker interrupted, being shown digging a grave. He said Reigns should live like these are his last days and the tombstone lit up with Reigns’ name on it before the Dead Man appeared in the ring:

– As you can see below, several members of the Cruiserweight division were at Jim’s Steaks in Philadelphia on Sunday night ahead of Monday’s Raw:

– Maryse took to Instagram to note that she is appearing WWE Table For 3 alongside former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres:

Cant wait to see these incredible women next week #TableFor3 @wwe @thebarbieblank @evetorresgracie

A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on

