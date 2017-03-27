wrestling / News
WWE News: Pic & Video of Undertaker/Reigns Raw Segment, Cruiserweights at Steak Place, Maryse Appearing on Table For 3
– WWE posted the following pic and video from tonight’s Raw featuring the Undertaker/Roman Reigns segment hyping their match at WrestleMania. Reigns did an in-ring promo which Taker interrupted, being shown digging a grave. He said Reigns should live like these are his last days and the tombstone lit up with Reigns’ name on it before the Dead Man appeared in the ring:
"At @WrestleMania, you will…" – #Undertaker to @WWERomanReigns #RAW pic.twitter.com/F1M4T5DKPr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 28, 2017
The #Undertaker has arrived on #RAW to explain exactly what he has planned for his #WrestleMania 33 opponent, #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns! pic.twitter.com/q5Os4u9mox
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017
– As you can see below, several members of the Cruiserweight division were at Jim’s Steaks in Philadelphia on Sunday night ahead of Monday’s Raw:
Superstars from the @WWE stopped by @JimsSouthStreet for a little taste of heaven before Monday Night Raw at the @WellsFargoCtr pic.twitter.com/MBetQDLvWZ
— Eric Giusini (@CheesesteakWiz) March 27, 2017
– Maryse took to Instagram to note that she is appearing WWE Table For 3 alongside former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres: