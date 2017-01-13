wrestling / News

WWE News: Pics of Lana’s Win at NXT Show, Duggan Talks First Royal Rumble Win

January 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana

– WWE posted the following video, with Hacksaw Jim Duggan talking about winning the first-ever Royal Rumble match:

– Here are pics of Lana’s return to the ring at the NXT house show in Tampa, Florida last night. Lana defeated Macey Estrella:

article topics :

Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Lana, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading