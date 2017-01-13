wrestling / News
WWE News: Pics of Lana’s Win at NXT Show, Duggan Talks First Royal Rumble Win
January 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video, with Hacksaw Jim Duggan talking about winning the first-ever Royal Rumble match:
– Here are pics of Lana’s return to the ring at the NXT house show in Tampa, Florida last night. Lana defeated Macey Estrella:
Congrats to @LanaWWE on her win at #NXTTampa! Hope she starts wrestling on raw soon! Love her outfit! #LanaSquad pic.twitter.com/v4XsyHylI7
— Nicole Gallion (@Nikki_gallion) January 13, 2017
@LanaWWE wasn't sure what to expect tonight.. got an amazing match and a high five! #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/g2RANu3C3m
— Jonathan (@ncbjd) January 13, 2017
#NXTTampa did we ever decide on a name for this? @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/MMkRyTCS2Y
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 13, 2017