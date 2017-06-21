– WWE’s stock closed at $20.38 on Wednesday, up $0.23 (1.14%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a picture from an attendee at last night’s Smackdown taping, revealing that many of the seats on the “hard camera” side were empty:

– TED Talks posted the following video of Titus O’Neil’s recent TED Talk at UCLA. The talk is described as follows:

“Every day, things we do knowingly or unknowingly, affect others. Sometimes it’s a small effect, and sometimes it’s profound and causes a chain reaction. If you’re going to have an effect, why not make it a good one. What if we focused on that chain reaction, and used our innate talents and strengths to cause big changes for those that would benefit most. Using your strengths and convictions to inspire others, and to treat humans actually as humans.”