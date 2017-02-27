wrestling / News
WWE News: Pictures of The Rock & His Girlfriend at The Oscars, WWE Stars Get Soaked in New Video
February 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are some images of the Rock and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian at the Academy Awards last night…
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian, Oscars 2017 pic.twitter.com/eMBYTAKfoL
— SpazianiG (@SpazianiG) February 27, 2017
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Are Cooking Up Cute PDA at the Oscars https://t.co/CjpjO3rY6z (POPSUGAR)
— POP 24 (@pop24radio) February 27, 2017
Dwayne Johnson & Wife Lauren Hashian Hit the Red Carpet at Oscars 2017 https://t.co/cPqRvKxe8l pic.twitter.com/OhQuFNsHxE
— Carolina Moreno (@Carolinmor) February 27, 2017
– Here is a new WWE video, looking at WWE stars getting soaked…