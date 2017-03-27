– Pitbull has announced on Twitter that he will perform at Wrestlemania 33 with Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley. They will perform their song “Greenlight.” This comes after Tinashe was announced as the one who will sing “America the Beautiful” before the main card.

– Goldust posted a photo of himself with R-Truth and wrestler Steve Greyeyes Islas (The Navajo Warrior). He promised something “big” was happening, and the three appear to be outside of a film studio office.

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of WWE 24: