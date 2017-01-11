wrestling / News
WWE News: Plans For Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania, More International Tournaments Planned
– The WON reports that WWE has long-term plans to hold more international tournaments similar to the UK Championship tournament in Asia and Latin America.
– The site also reports that Charlotte is expected to defend the RAW Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 33 in a four-way match against Bayley, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks as opposed to the originally-speculated singles match against Bayley.