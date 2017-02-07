wrestling / News

WWE News: Poll Asks About New Day Ice Cream, Orton vs. Cena Video Package

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks if fans would eat New Day ice cream. Currently 76% say “Yes. The Power of Positivity must be recreated in ice cream form” while 24% say “No. New Day rocks, but no ice cream for me.”

WWE Ice Cream became a thing among fans again back in 2011, when CM Punk demanded of Vince McMahon that WWE Ice Cream Bars come back. As you may have noticed, it didn’t happen.

– WWE released the following video package highlighting the John Cena vs. Randy Orton feud ahead of their match on Smackdown:

